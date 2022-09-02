POLICE have described the stabbing of a Pontypool man by his son as "an unprovoked attack...showing an escalation in his behaviour".

Jehoiada Jackson attacked his father Kevin Jackson with a knife before phoning the emergency services to tell them what he’d done.

He was jailed for 20 months last month, and told he will serve half of that time in custody before being released.

Detective constable Elizabeth Bowditch, the officer in the case, said: “Jehoiada Jackson attacked his victim with a knife in an unprovoked attacked and is not the first violent conviction on his record, showing an escalation in his behaviour.

“We take all allegations of domestic violence very seriously. If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them thoroughly.

“I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.”

The court heard when Jackson called police he began crying before pleading for assistance: “Please help me – I don’t want to do any more harm.”

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said the police were already on their way to the address in Pontypool and Jackson told the arresting officer: “He f****** deserved it.”

The defendant was suffering severe mental health problems at the time and Jackson’s father had not wanted his son to be prosecuted.

The pair had a “fractious” relationship, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The attack took place at around 5.30pm on February 1.

Jackson, 30, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

“The defendant has 19 previous convictions over five occasions before the courts,” Mr Evans added.

Nigel Fryer, representing Jackson, told how his client had “wrestled” with alcohol and drug addiction for years.

His barrister added how the defendant was apologetic for what he had done.

Jackson was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.