POLICE have launched an investigation into reports of a burglary at a food bank housed in a church in Cwmbran.

Gwent Police say they received a report of a burglary after an unknown person broke into Cwmbran Methodist Church, Llanyravon.

A window was smashed to gain entry between 1am and 4am on Tuesday, August 30, and a quantity of food was taken from the building.

Two large freezers were reportedly left open during the burglary, and food had to be thrown out as a result.

Officers continue to carry out enquiries, and Gwent Police's We Don't Buy Crime team is working with volunteers at the foodbank to offer support and advice around security.

A spokesperson said: "We're particularly keen to speak to an individual seen carrying a dark rucksack on their back in the area of Dorstone Walk and Llanyravon Way at around 3.50am.

"Anyone with information or CCTV footage, particularly those who live on Dorstone Walk and in the vicinity of Llanyravon Way, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200294359.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."