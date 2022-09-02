THE manager of a Cwmbran takeaway has been fined after a series of hygiene failings, including dirty surfaces, open containers, and a lack of staff training, were found.

An environmental health officer from Torfaen Council visited The Golden Gate Chinese in Chapel Street in December 2021 following reports it was dirty, and rats were seen on the premises.

Although no evidence of rats was found, the officer did find surfaces in the premises were dirty, with high levels of grease around, behind and below equipment, while a sack of onions was found to be exposed to flood water, and open containers of sauce were stored on a dirty concrete floor.

The officer also found staff had not been trained in food hygiene, were not properly supervised, and there were inadequate systems in place to pro-actively manage food safety.

As a result, the takeaway was ordered to close while improvements were made, including a deep clean, and the business was issued with a zero food hygiene rating.

Manager Tiancheng Chen was charged with four food hygiene offences, and appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 25, where he admitted all charges, including failing to protect food from risk of contamination.

Chen was fined £615 and ordered to pay costs of £1,279.78 and a £62 victim surcharge. The total amount he has to pay is £1,956.78.

Torfaen Council’s executive member for environment Cllr Mandy Owen said: “The conditions found at the Golden Gate Chinese fell far below acceptable standards.

“Our officers responded quickly to the concerns raised, and closed the business until standards were improved, in order to protect public health. Although the manager co-operated with officers, he should never have allowed the takeaway to get into the state in which it was found.”

The Golden Gate has since stopped trading from its Chapel Street location, and has relocated to a new premises in Station Road, Pontnewydd. A food hygiene inspection has not yet been carried out at the new premises.

Concerns around food safety at a business in Torfaen can be reported to the council's food, health and safety team on 01633 648009 or by emailing commercial.services@torfaen.gov.uk.