NEWPORT Playgoers Society is inviting its audience to dress up like a character from the Cluedo game for its new production.

The society wants the audience to make the effort for its performance of Clue, On Stage at the Dolman Theatre, Newport on Thursday, September 15, at 7.15pm.

Director Lynn Phillips said: “We thought this would be a great way to include the audience in the fun of this comedy, knockabout crime caper."

Ms Phillips, whose previous directing credits for the society include Neville’s Island, The 39 Steps and Jekyll and Hyde, said: "Everyone has their favourite character in the game and we would love to see some fantastic costumes in the audience on Thursday night. There will be a prize for the best costume and an opportunity for a photograph with the cast.”

Clue, On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster and Eric Price, is an adaptation of the popular board game Cluedo. All the rooms, people and weapons from the game are in the play - but who commits the murder in Boddy Manor?

Keith Poultney as Mr Green and Hannah Minton as Yvette. Photo by Paul Johnson, Pixels In Time

Ms Phillips said: “The characters include Miss Scarlett, a classy broad who runs a not-so-classy bawdy house; Professor Plum, a louche educator of dodgy reputation; Colonel Mustard, a confused army top-brass that has tarnished somewhat; Mrs Peacock, a batty wife of a Senator who may or may not be on the take; Mr Green, who works in politics, is crooked and afraid of his own shadow; and Mrs White, whose five husbands have all died unexpectedly.

“And along the way, a poor motorist, cop and singing telegram girl arrive and quickly depart.

“The whole scenario is led by British butler Wadsworth, played by NPS’s new president James Reynolds. Wadsworth tries to be in charge but events often spiral out of control! He is not-so-ably assisted by Yvette, the feisty French maid and the Cook, who has charge of some large, sharp knives and an axe to grind!”

Hannah Minton, who plays Yvette, said: “I have the best costume and a fantastic character to play.”

Ms Minton is no stranger to crime scenes.

She said: “I work as a lecturer in Crime Scene Investigation and Forensic Science at the University of South Wales, so I teach students how to assess crime scenes and I have set up many an investigation and a few murders!”

Other members of cast include Emma McCarthy, Nathan Hodge, Darian Thomas, Rachel Dalton, Moira Mainwaring, Chris Cox, Keith Poultney, Stuart Fouweather, Dylan Secker, Holly Dawes and Linda Cleak.

Clue, On Stage runs at the Dolman Theatre, Newport from Wednesday, September 14 to Saturday, September 17. Tickets are available from www.dolmantheatre.co.uk