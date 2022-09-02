A LARGE police presence was called to an area of Newport yesterday.
Police had been called to reports of concern for the safety of a man.
They were called out, at 12.25pm on Thursday, September, to Ogmore Cresent in the Bettws area of Newport.
Officers attended and a man was found with a minor injury.
No injuries were sustained by members of the public or officers.
They also confirmed that a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. However, he has since been released, with no further action.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here