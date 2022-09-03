A STUNNING converted farmhouse near Pontllanfraith has been put on the market for nearly £1 million.
The property is located away from any main roads, but near enough to civilisation so as not to feel cut off.
It has been considerably extended - and now offers an additional one-bedroom annexe.
Vaulted ceilings are boasted throughout the property and add to the overall feel of the place.
Outside the news gets even better, the house is surrounded by mature gardens extending to approximately 4.12 acres and also benefits from ample parking and double garage.
The farm was the dairy farm for the village, which had a building sited where the current annex has been built, which was used to produce the butter.
The property is listed with a guide price of £800,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/126485015
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here