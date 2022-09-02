A GWENT charity has paid tribute to patron and BBC presenter Bill Turnbull, who died earlier this week.

Veteran broadcaster Mr Turnbull was patron of the Monmouth-based Bees for Development for more than 20 years and the organisation posted a tribute on social media as well as being interviewed on BBC News.

A spokesperson for Bees in Development wrote on Facebook: "We are immensely saddened to learn that our lovely Patron Bill Turnbull has died, five years after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

"Throughout all of this time Bill continued being kind and supportive.

"He was patron of our charity for more than 20 years – and he even ran the London Marathon for us - dressed in his bee suit!

"You will be profoundly missed by so many, Bill."

Mr Turnbull hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years and was a presenter on Classic FM.

One of his passions was beekeeping and he even published a comedy book on the subject, The Bad Beekeepers Book, in 2010.

He was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2017 and died in his home on August 31, 2022. He was 66.

In a tribute his family said: “He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM."

On their website, Bees for Development posted another short tribute to Mr Turnbull and also have a link for people to donate money in memory of the broadcaster.

Bees in Development are a charity that focuses on using beekeeping to combat poverty.

Founded in 1993, the charity teaches beekeeping skills to those in the poorest communities in the world so they can be used to provide a sustainable income.

Classic FM will broadcast a special tribute programme, Remembering Bill Turnbull, tomorrow, Saturday, September 3, from 10am until 1pm - his usual slot. Singer and fellow Classic FM presenter Aled Jones will host the show.