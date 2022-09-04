A NEW family-run cake shop is set to open in Newport city centre later this month.

Former teacher Sarah Slade, who has been baking for the past 12 years, is opening Bake Your Day in Newport Market on Upper Dock Street on Saturday, September 17.

Ms Slade, a single mother-of-two from St Julian's Road, gave up her career as a teacher at a high school in Aberdare after selling her home-made cakes online during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“During lockdown nobody was doing anything and working from home, so I thought I would push it further to see where it went, and it went wild," she said.

Her children will be actively involved in the business. Sarah Slade with her two children, left: Isla Slade, right: Grayson Slade. Picture: Sarah Slade

“I have kept the business going since then, one job was stopping me from doing the other and vice versa and it got to a point where I had to choose between teaching and baking.

“I decided to stop teaching to give this ago, as I worked an hour away from home and I wanted to be home more for my kids, so this was the right move.”

Ms Slade specialises in celebration cakes and has a passion for baking wedding cakes, alongside her favourite carrot cake, and the popular Victoria Sponge.

The shop will also feature a small counter which will offer baked goods to take away or sit in with a hot drink.

Bake Your Day will be located on the edge of the newly-revamped Newport Market, opposite the bus station - which Ms Slade is the perfect location for her business.

Example of some of the stunning occasion cakes available. Picture: Sarah Slade

"The shop is right on my doorstep," she said. "The market edge is a great location as I love what they have done with it.

“Newport needs a push in the right direction, and it will be great to see the city come back to life."

A mixed cake box filled with cupcakes and brownies. Picture: Sarah Slade

And it'll be a real family business, with Ms Slade's children Grayson, 10, and Isla, eight, also getting involved.

“My children are really excited to become involved at the shop," she said.

“It’s great as I come from a long line of self-employed family members like my parents and my brother and it's something I am used to.

“They will be involved in the shop also as family is important, it’s a different challenge and I am keen to get this new chapter of my life started.”