TWO drug dealers avoided a prison sentence when they appeared in court 18 months after police raided a home in Caerphilly.

Daniel Jones and Levi Kerr appeared at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting a series of “serious” offences relating to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

On February 21 last year, Gwent Police raided an address in Senghenydd, and two men were spotted attempting to escape via the back of the address, prosecutor Alexander Greenwood said.

“They formed the view there was drug related activity taking place.”

Officers recovered a clear bag containing just under 19 grams of white powder, which was subsequently found to be cocaine, as well as cannabis plants and a mobile phone.

Following an investigation, Kerr was rearrested on July 28.

“On Kerr’s phone, investigators found messages with a contact saved as D Boot,” Mr Greenwood said, adding this was a nickname of Jones.

Jones was later arrested, and upon a search of his house, police found 24 grams of cannabis in his kitchen.

“Having reviewed the material it was the officers’ conclusion that Daniel Jones was purchasing controlled drugs for himself but also for onward sale,” Mr Greenwood said.

“He was Kerr’s supplier?” asked Judge Richard Twomlow.

“He was,” Mr Greenwood said. “On the face of it he was supplying the drugs to Mr Kerr to supply to other users.

“It is a case of classic street level dealing to multiple parties.”

Kerr, 24, of Alexandra Terrace in Senghenydd, had a previously clean record, while 37-year-old Jones, of Bryn Aber in Abertridwr, had one unrelated conviction back in 2003.

Mr Greenwood said the delay in the case coming to court was due to a backlog analysing the device, however Ed Mitchard, who appeared defending both men, said Kerr had provided police with the PIN to get into the phone at the police station.

Mr Mitchard said the delay gave the defendants a chance to “prove themselves”, which they had done by staying out of trouble.

“Mr Kerr has used the last 18 months to turn his life around,” Mr Mitchard said. “He has become a father – he has a six month old child, he has found stable employment, and has given up cocaine completely.

“He is a completely different person.”

Mr Mitchard said Jones was awaiting an appointment with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS) to help him overcome his addition.

“He is working with his medical practitioner,” he said.

“He is hopeful that he, a 37-year-old man, can rid himself of his addiction to cocaine so he had be a role model to his grandchildren.

“Both men have very much learnt their lesson. They have not repeated their mistake.”

Both men accepted the charges they faced, with Jones pleading guilty on the basis that he was using it to maintain his own cocaine addiction, as it led to a discount on his own drugs.

Judge Twomlow sentenced Kerr to 21 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine; 21 months – running concurrently – for being concerned in the supply of cocaine; and three months for being concerned in the production of cannabis, running consecutively.

Jones was sentenced to two years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and two months for possession of cannabis, running concurrently.

Both defendants had their sentences suspended for two years, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jones must also complete 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement.