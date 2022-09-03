WITH children in Gwent and across Wales and the UK returning to school next week, many parents are facing shelling out for new uniform, sports kit and other equipment.

Although many shops and supermarkets have begun offering cheap school uniform to help parents on a budget, with the cost of living crisis setting in, many will be looking for ways to cut their spending even further.

And that's why some people in Newport have set up Facebook groups offering second-hang school items to help other parents.

Jon Broom, one of the admins of SCHOOL UNIFORMS (USED) (NEW) NEWPORT set up the group to help struggling parents.

Jon Bloom created the group SCHOOL UNIFORMS (USED) (NEW) NEWPORT to help families. Picture: Jon Bloom

He said: “I set up the group because I know how people are struggling to pay the full cost of uniforms."

He added: “The prices for uniform are ridiculous, and after seeing the prices rise, I thought it was a good idea to help people in and around Newport with the new group.”

Faye Blanch created Newport school uniform donate for familes to exchange uniforms. Picture: Faye Blanch

Faye Blanch set up another Facebook page called Newport school uniform donate page for families to exchange uniforms their children no longer fit into.

She said: “Children grow so fast and outgrow clothing and shoes and during the crisis we currently in, the group allows parents to recycle any items they have around their house.

“I have also added the option for people to remain anonymous if they like too, and it will help families with low income.”

Many parents also offer second-hand uniforms on Facebook Marketplace.

Meanwhile, some schools have set up their own uniform shops, allowing parents to get the kid they need much cheaper than they might otherwise be able to.

St Joseph’s RC School PTA and Newport Junior School PTA have set up uniform shops within their schools for parents to donate old uniform for future pupils.

Parents can get a pre loved Caerleon high school blazer £10 on groups . Picture: Jon Bloom and Charlotte George.

Michelle Jarrett, a higher-level teaching assistant at St Woolos Primary School, is also in the process of setting up a uniform shop and food bank, alongside other staff members at the school

She said: “The shop will be an opportunity to pass the uniform onto families that need a helping hand, and I am glad to help those in need.

“We have worked alongside the cathedral to build community links as they donate our food banks, I hope I can get the wheels in motion with the shop to help the community.”