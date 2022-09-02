A FIRE broke out at a house in Risca at around 11.30am today, Friday, September 2.

Multiple fire crews from around South Wales attended the incident at the house in Rifleman Street.

Gwent Police were also on hand. A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a fire in Rifleman Street, Risca at around 11.40am on Friday, September 2.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with public safety.

"The incident is ongoing."

Later in the afternoon a spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At approximately 11.35am on Friday, September 2, 2022, we received reports of a domestic fire on Rifleman Street in Risca.

"Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and extinguished the fire.

"The incident concluded at approximately 2:06pm."

The cause of the fire has not been revealed, but the fire service confirmed that it is being treated as accidental. It is not known if anyone was hurt.