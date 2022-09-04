MARK and Jonathan Brace, who are the fourth generation of Welsh family business Brace's Bakery, are celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Oakdale company.

Following an investment of more than £4 million this year, the business continues to be the number one bakery brand in Wales.

The brothers said: "Our 120-year history has been achieved with the commitment from four generations of the Brace’s family, continued investment, and our dedicated workforce.

Old Brace's vans

"Over the years, the business has maintained a supply of bakery products from the local mining village of Oakdale to over time expanding to the wider area of Wales, the West of England, and our large export market.

"Our commitment and dedication will continue to be implemented with high-quality products and dedicated service. The future will see us maintain, and expand further as a major branded bakery supplier to all major national and independent retailers."

Brace’s Bakery is a fourth-generation family business established in 1902.

Brace's very first delivery vehicle

It originally started in Pontllanfraith and went on to gain the bakery franchise for the Oakdale Village Colliery.

Brace’s is currently based in two bakery sites – the Croespenmaen site and the more recent location at Pen-Y-Fan.

Over the years continuous re-investment has seen the business expand beyond south east Wales to become a national supplier of bread to retailers and the food-service industry, with products also being exported to Europe and further afield.

Brace's Bakery, date unknown

Brace’s is the only large-scale low-cost bread bakery in Wales.

The firm produces a sliced bread range, rolls and buns.

At the beginning of last year it produced more than 1.5 million six-packs of Hot Cross Buns.

At work in the factory

From that success the business decided to install a new roll/buns production line, which consisted of a 17m by 2.5m travelling oven, automatic prover and spiral cooler and packaging machines with connecting conveyors, automatic de-panning, tray storage, roll make-up line and twin spiral mixers and the necessary ingredient feed system. This gave it an output of 18,000 rolls/buns per hour.

The investment cost £4 million pounds and created more than 30 new jobs.

The brothers said: "We have become a staple item in Welsh homes, and we intend to remain in these homes for generations to come."