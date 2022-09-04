A HILLSIDE cottage with stunning views out over Usk Valley has gone on the market.

The Grade II listed Brynglas Gardens, on Yewberry Lane in Newport, boasts spectacular scenery looking out over Caerleon and the rolling hills of the Usk Valley.

It is being advertised for a guide price of £500,000.

The late 18th century property was originally built as a Cottage Orné and was utilised as an estate cottage for notable nearby homes.

It is thought to have been used as a hunting lodge within the grounds of the former Pill House, on the banks of the River Usk, before it was then the home of the head gardener for the adjacent Brynglas House.

The traditional sitting room. Picture: Rightmove.

The three-bedroom home is split over two floors, with one of the bedrooms currently being used as a study.

While the Grade II listing has ensured the traditional character of the property has been maintained, the interior has been renovated to give a modern and cosy feel.

The bright kitchen is fully-fitted with oak sides and cupboards, as well as a breakfast bar.

The bright and modern kitchen. Picture: Rightmove.

The traditional sitting room features an ornate fireplace with period mahogany surround, marble hearth and back plate with inset log burner.

There’s also a snug/dining room in the centre of the ground floor, leading through to the conservatory with French doors allowing access to the gardens via the stone patio, where prospective owners can take in the sweeping views of the Gwent countryside.

The conservatory looking out over the gardens.

Outside there is around 0.44 acres of landscaped grounds with outstanding panoramic views and two ornate ponds linked by a waterfall.

There’s also a decked area which looks out over the lower gardens, the Usk Valley and beyond, and a whitewashed summer house/guest suite.

The summer house, which can double as a guest suite, and decking.

Back in the main cottage, the master bedroom is upstairs. At the head of the bed is a feature walnut effect panel wall with fitted headboard and shelves. There’s two double fitted wardrobes, and a matching double doors leading to a 3.75m x 2.52m walk-in wardrobe.

There’s also a second bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and there’s the main walk-in shower room.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/126464756