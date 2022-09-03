EVER-POPULAR charity motorbike ride and three-day event Hoggin the Bridge is returning to Caldicot Castle this weekend.

It is the first time that the event is being held at Caldicot Castle since 2017.

The annual event revolves around a huge - and loud - motorbike ride from the old Severn Bridge through several Welsh towns to Caldicot Castle.

Organiser Aaron Reeks is looking forward to the event returning to Caldicot Castle.

"It's a really, really good atmosphere," he said.

"A lot of people probably have reservations and think that it's like big hairy bikers shouting and swearing and drinking beer and all that sort of stuff.

"But, it's actually a really good weekend with really good people coming together.

"And ultimately it's for charity as well."

The event kicked off on Friday evening with performances from Mock the Week comedians Mark Rees, Mark Simmons and Robin Morgan.

On Saturday, September 3, there is a host of live music from a variety of performers including Lucas Alexander, CountryStormz, Toggz, Tobias Robertson, Three O’Clock Club and more.

The music begins at 6pm and tickets cost £14.50.

The principal charity of the event this year is Alzheimers Research UK, though many other smaller and local charities will be involved, with donations decided after the event.

Camping pitches are available at the site, with tents, motorhomes and caravans accepted so long as campers pre-book.

Those taking part in the motorbike ride on Sunday, September 4, will need to pre-book and pay £10.

Entry on Sunday night to the castle is free.

Tickets for each event can be bought on the door or online through the Hoggin the Bridge website here.