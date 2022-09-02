THE family of man who died in an industrial incident in Monmouth last week have remembered him as a "hero".

Colin Williams, 58, died in an incident off Kymin Road on Thursday, August 25.

Gwent Police were called to the scene at 1.30pm, and paramedics pronounced Mr Williams as dead at the scene.

His family have since paid tribute to him.

In a statement they said: "The Williams family and friends are paying tribute to their loved one, father, husband, son, and brother, Colin Williams, aged 58, who was taken from us so suddenly.

“Colin was a remarkable man who was warm-hearted and welcomed everyone he knew with open arms. Whoever you were, he managed to find a way to connect with you in a way that no one else could.

“He could make light of any predicament thanks to his empathetic nature, boundless generosity, and quick wit.

“The way Colin died was a testament to who he was. He will always be regarded as a hero by his family and loved ones.

“His final resting place on the Kymin where he worked for many years and was very special to him overlooks the Welsh hills and mountains, Llansoy, the Mayhill Pub, and his hometown of Monmouth, all of which held special significance to him as the places where he spent his childhood, built his family, rejoiced with friends, and lived out his life.

“Colin's immediate family has vowed to carry on his legacy and to continue spreading the infectious love and kindness that he so naturally possessed.

“We ask for some time to collect our thoughts and for everyone to continue reflecting on his life, sharing stories and encounters that they had with him, and toasting a drink in his memory.

“May he rest peacefully in the land of our fathers (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau)."

Gwent Police are working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the circumstances around Mr Williams' death and a report has been submitted to the coroner.

Enquiries relating to the exact circumstances of Mr Williams' death are ongoing.