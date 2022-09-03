THE Voice UK has announced a major change ahead of its return to our screens on Saturday nights.

The popular talent show is set to bring back the programme's beloved celebrity judges, including Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am as well as the iconic swivelling red chairs.

The ITV contest has also shaken things up ahead of its 11th series run as it swaps out its virtual audience for studio spectators for the first time since 2019.

The excitement doesn't end there either with the introduction of a brand new callback lifeline feature.

Here's everything we know about the singing competition's return from how to watch to the series's exciting new element.

When does The Voice UK 2022 start?





Fans began speculating when the talent show would return after the programme revealed it was holding auditions for the upcoming series in June.

The series returns on Saturday, September 3 and viewers will be able to tune in on ITV.

The first episodes will see the musical mentors on their legendary spinning chairs as they select promising talent for their teams.

The show starts at 8pm on Saturday and has a one hour 30 minutes running time.

Viewers will also be able to catch up on any episodes that they miss via the ITV Hub.

Who hosts The Voice UK?





Emma Willis. Credit: PA

Presenter Emma Willis will be hosting The Voice UK again this year.

Viewers may recognise the TV host and former model from various presenting stints including Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother.

Willis, 46, was also the face of the spin-off series Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

The Voice brings back live studio audience

Speaking to PA's Gemma Dunn, singer Olly Murs said: “I enjoyed last year, but it was nowhere near as good as this year, just having a crowd back.”

“There are only so many Zoom calls, virtual things you can do, so it’s just so lovely to have people in a room smiling and enjoying themselves. It just felt so normal. It felt fun again. It felt alive. And it just felt like the show had the missing piece back. This year we’re back with a bang!” Murs, 38, who joined the judging panel back in 2018, added.

Showbiz veteran Tom Jones, 82, agreed, adding: “There’s a spark there.”

Only making her debut last year, Anne Marie chimed in: “Well I’ve never experienced it, so it’s a first for me,”

“It’s great to have a live audience. Although it is a little loud… so I’m trying to hear the singers and get through the cheers and shouting, but it’s so nice.”

The Voice UK introduces new callbacks feature ahead of new series

The Voice is known and loved for its recognisable format from its dramatic blind auditions to its controversial 'block' button.

The new series will also feature the popular battle rounds, the knockouts as well as the live performances.

This year, there will also be a new addition to the series titled ‘the callbacks’.

The new element will see hopeful contestants that made it through the blind auditions battle it out to earn their place in the semi-final.

As in previous years, the end goal of the series is to be crowned the winner and secure a life-changing recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Who won The Voice UK 2021?





Chart-topping pop star Anne Marie made her debut on the iconic panel in 2021 and mentored last year's winning act.

Scottish performer Craig Eddie, 24, won the tenth series of the show.

Eddie released his debut song Come Waste My Time last year and has since released more music including his first independent track Strive.

The Voice UK returns on Saturday, September 3 at 8 pm on ITV.