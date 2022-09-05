HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Oakley Mark Eaketts was born two weeks early on July 28, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 8lb 8oz. His parents are Tanya and Grant Eaketts, of Penallta, and his big sisters are Ava, 10, and Miya, five.

Sophia Grace Johns was born 16 days late on August 6, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 7lbs 14oz. Her parents are Richard Johns and Chelsea Sims, of Cwmbran, and her sibling is Tayla Weir.

Conleigh Ryan Nicholas Martin was born on July 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. He is the first child of Kylie Martin, of Cwmbran.

Archie Chapman was born on August 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 7lb 4oz. His parents are Joanne Pickford and Liam Chapman, of Blaina, and siblings are Ashley, Georgia, Madison, Jack, and Nancy.

Loreyah-Grace Mcburney was born on August 5, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 8lb 6oz. She is the first child of Tia-ellesse Pitman and Ashley Mcburney, of Newport.

Oakley Gray was born six weeks early on June 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 5lb 14oz. His parents are Emma Sims and Daniel Gray, of Newport, and his siblings are Evie, seven, Isaac, four, and Regan, two.

Amylah-Faith Atherton-Ambrosen was born on July 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 5lbs 12oz. She is the first child of Amy-Leigh Atherton, of Cwmbran.

Noah Oliver Healey was born on July 24, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 7lb 7oz. He is the first child of Karolina and Luke Healey, of Newport.