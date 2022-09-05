RESIDENTS in one area of Newport were reportedly left scared to leave their homes after a group of travellers moved onto a park.

The group arrived in Nash Village in the Lliswerry area of the city last month, with some residents saying they had faced a raft of issues, including littering and loud swearing, as well as business owners being intimidated.

One of the alleged incidents involved police being called to the Waterloo Inn in St Mary's Road, and the venue was reportedly unable to open for eight days as a result.

One resident said: "We're talking about foul and abusive language, intimidating comments, quad bike racing - it's just unreal.

"You have the pub owner losing his livelihood, it just seems to be a case of they can just do what they want when they want, regardless of what rules or notifications they've been given by the police.

"The pub owner was told 'if this place doesn't open past half nine, there'll be murder', which you could say is tongue-in-cheek.

"But the problem is they turned up en-masse, grabbed his arm and threatened him."

A wedding party and a christening at the village's community hall also had to be cancelled.

"We've got elderly residents who are afraid to leave the home," said a local resident.

"You don't expect it to happen on your doorstep.

"You'd swear that they've been here nine months, not nine days."

Speaking to the Argus last week, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We’re aware of a Gypsy and Traveller encampment in Nash village, Newport, and are currently working with the local authority to respond to any concerns from the community.”

The travellers were removed from the village on Saturday afternoon, and Newport council has begun a clean-up operation.

"The council has done an initial clean," said one resident. "The hall is still unavailable.

"There is human excrement round the back of the community hall."

Newport City Council had not responded to request for comment as the Argus went to press.