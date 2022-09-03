A PONTYPOOL man has been reported missing, and police are appealing for help to find him.
Ryan Bustin, 35, was last seen in the Pontypool area at about 12.30am today, Saturday, September 3.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short, light brown hair and brown facial hair. He has a tattoo on the front of his neck and a tribal tattoo on his right arm.
When he was last seen he was wearing a blue Adidas jumped, black Under Armour trousers and a baseball cap.
Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting 2200299425, or DM the force via social media.
