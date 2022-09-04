AS STARBUCKS announces the return of its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), fans will be delighted to hear how they can make money from their festive drink habit.

Clothing brand Pour Moi is on the hunt for a taste tester for perhaps the most delicious dream job out there.

One lucky applicant will get to enjoy the autumnal drink from not only Starbucks but also the seasonal versions of other big brands like Greggs, Pret A Manger and Costa.

Here's how you can apply for the incredible role and hopefully make money off your autumnal guilty pleasure.

A Pumpkin Spice Latte. Credit: Heidi Kaden via Unsplash

Try Starbucks, Costa, Greggs and more seasonal drinks - and get paid

Pour Moi is looking for an "autumn enthusiast with a penchant for pumpkins, lots of experience in drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes and the ability to get to and from a range of different coffee shops".

The successful applicant will receive a payment of £300 as well as a budget to spend on the Pumpkin Spice Lattes and other autumnal drinks.

It will be their job to rate and review each of the coffees to reveal which ones give autumnal vibes from the first sip.

Once they have tried each drink, the official taster will give each one a score based on the following factors:

sweetness levels

flavour

cosiness

smell

added bonuses (cream, sprinkles, gingerbread etc).

Maria Ryan, Sales and Marketing Director from Pour Moi commented: “Despite the hot summer we have all faced, there are still fall fanatics who cannot wait for their autumn wardrobes to make a return.

"Because so many of our customers talk about how much they love everything about this cosy season (beyond the knitwear and snuggly clothing) we wanted to do something that ensures they have the best start to their favourite season.

By hiring a Pumpkin Spice Latte Tester we can help all fall-lovers tell the gourd from the bad when it comes to the limited-edition seasonal coffees on offer this year, meaning everybody can relax with a hot drink knowing they will feel autumnal from the first sip.”

The results of their research will be published on the Pour Moi website to help fans "make an informed decision when they fancy sipping on a seasonal beverage".

If you are interested in applying for the PSL taster position, you simply need to fill out an application on the Pour Moi website.

The form asks for your contact information as well as some follow-up questions like why you should be picked and what you love most about Autumn.

Applications close on September 30, 2022 and the winners will be contacted the week commencing October 3, 2022 - good luck!