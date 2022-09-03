A DRUG dealer has been jailed after police found 1kg of cannabis and £1,000 when they raided his home.
Jake Fry, 29, of Rowan Tree Close, Ebbw Vale, was locked up for 18 months by Judge Michael Fitton QC.
The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of 1,065g of cannabis and possession of 1,010g of cannabis with intent to supply.
Fry also admitted possession of criminal property, the £1,000 in cash.
The offences were committed on July 1, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
