GWENT'S sole Conservative MP has revealed who he has voted for to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Monmouth's David Davies had not previously publicly backed either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as the new leader of the Conservative Party. But now, with voting having closed on Friday, he has revealed he cast his vote for foreign secretary Ms Truss.

Two great candidates but I have voted for Liz Truss to be the next leader of the Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/cT6dcDgjaB — David TC Davies MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@DavidTCDavies) September 3, 2022

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Davies, who has served as MP for Monmouth since 2005, said Ms Truss had shown "ability, commitment, and success in every ministerial appointment she's held".

"As agricultural minister, Liz supported farmers and she now has the support of former NFU (National Farmers' Union) Cymru president Meurig Raymond," he said.

"As DIT (Department for International Trade) minister, Liz delivered the post-Brexit trade deals that so many said would be impossible, but which are now benefiting Welsh farmers.

"As equalities minister, Liz has stood up for the rights of women and women-only spaces.

"As foreign minister, Liz Truss led the British response to the outrageous Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"But above all else, Liz is a strong supporter of the Union. Liz has told me personally that her commitment to Wales is to ensuring that Wales continues to receive investment into the railways through growth deals and soon through the Shared Prosperity Fund, which will take the place of money from the EU.

"Liz will lead for all parts of the United Kingdom and ensure that Wales continues to be an integral part of the United Kingdom, and that's why I'm pleased to support Liz for leader."

Ms Truss has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, and is widely expected to come out on top when the result is declared on Monday. Either she or Mr Sunak will formally take over as prime minister on Tuesday.

The leadership contest has been characterised by infighting among Conservative MPs, with blue-on-blue attacks continuing up until the final days.

Mr Johnson has sought to use his final weeks to outline what he perceives to be his legacy from his time in Downing Street.

His term of office was rocked by the partygate scandal and was ultimately brought to an end over the way he handled allegations of inappropriate behaviour by former Conservative whip Chris Pincher.

Fresh allegations of misconduct were brought to light on Thursday, with Sky News reporting that one woman had been assaulted by a Cabinet minister, while another was groped by a senior No 10 aide.

Mr Johnson and his successor will then go to Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace for the appointment of the new prime minister, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.