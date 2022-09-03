NEWPORT'S first-ever Pride festival has been hailed as a massive success.

The event, Pride in the Port, is being held today, Saturday, September 3, at Belle Vue Park.

Speaking this afternoon, vice-chairman Adam Smith said: "It has been phenomenal, that's the only word I can use to describe it.

Music and dancing were performed in the bandstand

"The turnout has been amazing, I was aiming for 1,000 people and we've smashed that.

"Especially for a first-time event and being so close to the biggest Pride event in Wales, Cardiff Pride.

"It shows people are not Prided out yet."

Many Newport-based organisations took part in the festival by manning stalls and there were musical performances in the bandstand.

More than 1,000 people were predicted to have attended barely halfway through the event.

Further events in the city centre are planned this evening and tomorrow, Sunday, such as at Atlantica Bar & Club, Tiny Rebel, Le Pub, McCanns and the Pen and Wig.

A host of organisations and local politicians turned out for the event.

Some organisations even went the extra mile to show their support, such as Newport Bus, which offered free travel for the day across the vast majority of services to help people get to and from the event.

Andrew Mudd, chairman of Pride in the Port, said "One of the founding principles of Pride in the Port is that nobody should be forced to leave their homes or their community to celebrate who they are.

“To #TravelwithPride, unhindered by discrimination and prejudice is an aspiration of every LGBTQIA+ person and we are so pleased that Newport Bus is joining us on this journey.

"Helping ensure no matter who we are that we can travel safely throughout Newport and beyond.

"We cannot thank Newport Bus enough for this support, and not just for the LGBTQIA+ community, but for everyone living in Newport and across the Newport Bus network."

Stalls were dotted around the park

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East said: "It really is important that Newport shows itself in a progressive light.

"This is long overdue and is a great start to something that will hopefully be year on year."

Mr Smith has been trying to organise a Pride event in Newport for around 15 years.

"My bucket list was to have Pride in my home city," said Mr Smith.

"It's been a dream of mine for about 10 or 15 years.

"It's amazing and very emotional for me."

A host of organisations took part

Mr Smith wanted to single out Newport City Council member Cllr Laura Lacey for praise for her support, saying she had "been nothing but amazing."

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, was at the event. She said: "It's really lovely to see it happening for the first time.

"Hopefully this will be the first of many."