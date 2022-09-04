HUNDREDS of bikers and families were at Caldicot Castle for Hoggin the Bridge 2022.

The event returned to Caldicot Castle for the first time since 2017.

Bikers start on the English side of the old Severn Bridge and set off along a route that takes them through various towns and villages.

Eventually, the bikers reach their destination where a small festival is put on - this year the destination was Caldicot Castle but it has been held at other venues previously.

In recent years (2020 and 2021) the event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

There were other events held at the castle in the days before the motorbike ride.

Organised by Caldicot Town Team, a comedy night starring Mock the Week guests was held at the castle on Friday, September 2, and a live music festival was held on Saturday, September 3.

Organiser Aaron Reeks said: "I'm buzzing to be coming back after Covid.

"We know it's been difficult for everyone and I'm pleased with the turnout.

"Obviously we would have liked to have seen more bikers involved, but we know that Covid has changed lots of people's viewpoints on what they do with their time.

"But I'm really pleased, the fields look great and it's been a good weekend."

There was plenty to do at the event, with stalls set up by various supporting organisations, food and drink, games for children including a bouncy castle and live music.

Some people set up a camp at the castle and Mr Reeks said some of the campers had come from as far as Devon, Cornwall and the Wirral.

The event is based entirely around raising funds for charity, with this year's principal charity being Alzheimers Research UK.

However, other charities will also receive some of the funds raised by applying for it.

Applications for small charities, community groups and organisations will go live on September 15.

This year's edition was significant, as it was the 20th anniversary of the event.

Mr Reeks said: "I'm sure the late Rex Forster, who started all of this, would be in awe of what it has become."

In the years since the event began, there has been a shift towards making the event more inclusive for families.

"It's an amazing vibe to get all the bikers kind of coming through all at the same time," said Mr Reeks.

"They're dressed up as gorillas and they've got monkey suits and all sorts of stuff - the kids just love it.

"They love seeing the bikes, they love the noise.

"The variety of bikes I think attracts a lot of people. There's so many different bikes, it is not just a Harley ride any more.

"I think it's just a really feel-good event and ultimately, it's all for charity."