DO you know this people?
Police are looking to identify them as they may be able to help them with an investigation into the theft of goods worth £1,500 from a shop in Pengam, near Blackwood.
This picture has been posted by Gwent Police’s Caerphilly officers on their Twitter account.
If you can help them then call 101 and quote reference 2200296402.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article