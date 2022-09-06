A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS WILLIAM PHILLIPS, 19, of High Street, Blaina, was sent to a young offender institution for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and having a knife in public at Blaina police station on May 16.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JAN KANDRAC, 34, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 178 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood on Brunel Street on February 22.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW DEAN NOTT, 42, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating in Hengoed, Caerphilly, on June 30.

He was made the subject of two-year restraining order and must pay £874 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP MICHAEL FROST, 35, of Wedgewood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £886 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to two custody cells at Ystrad Mynach police station on May 1.

AMY COX, 37, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £379 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Monmouth on July 3.

GRAEME SMITH, 37, of Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AIMEE JANE VILES, 37, of Hengoed Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DOMINIC HUXTABLE, 51, of Jellicoe Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £479 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted driving while disqualified on Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN ASHLEY JONES, 46, of Llanellen, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving through a red light on the A4174 in Filton, near Bristol, on September 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.