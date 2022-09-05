A TEENAGER has been fined after she appeared in court for “locking an old lady in a disabled toilet” and abusing a police officer.
Tia Dawe, 19, from Newport, admitted committing offence in the city on August 6 under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
She pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice in that she “locked an old lady in a disabled toilet and then verbally abused” a constable.
Dawe, of Clifton Place, was fined £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
