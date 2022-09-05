BUS firm Stagecoach has blasted "indiscriminate parking" in a residential street for causing travel chaos.

The company said its Trevethin services were unable to travel along Newman Road in Pontypool because of problems with parked vehicles.

Those vehicles were "blocking the road" and "making it difficult for our buses to pass through the route", the firm told the Argus.

The firm also said police were in attendance and "resolved this issues".

Services have now "resumed as normal" in the area.