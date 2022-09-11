WE recently reported that the water levels at Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool, had fallen so much that some of the buildings which were flooded when it was built are now visible again.

Here we bring you some pictures of workmen building the reservoir in the 1960s, sent in by David Barnes, whose uncle, Bill Porter, of Abersychan, was one of the workmen, and other more recent pictures of the reservoir being used.

South Wales Argus: Taking a greak from building Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1964

South Wales Argus: One of the workmen building Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1964

South Wales Argus: Working at Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1960

South Wales Argus: Bill Porter working at the reservoir at New Inn, near Pontypool, in August 1975

South Wales Argus: An undated image of a workman building the reservoir at New Inn, near Pontypool

South Wales Argus: SCENIC: Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1990.

South Wales Argus: PEACEFUL: Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1990.

South Wales Argus: TUTORS: Mike Farmer and Jack Taylor givng sailing lessons at Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1992.

South Wales Argus: SAILS: Llandegfedd Sailing Club in 1979.

South Wales Argus: WAVE: Torfaen school children at Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1993.

South Wales Argus: Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1965 shortly after it was opened

South Wales Argus: SKILLS: Llandegfedd Sailing Club encouraging 10-14 year olds to learn to sail in 1992.

