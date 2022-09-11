WE recently reported that the water levels at Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool, had fallen so much that some of the buildings which were flooded when it was built are now visible again.

Here we bring you some pictures of workmen building the reservoir in the 1960s, sent in by David Barnes, whose uncle, Bill Porter, of Abersychan, was one of the workmen, and other more recent pictures of the reservoir being used.