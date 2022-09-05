TESCO is recalling several of its products due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.

The allergen is present in four of the supermarket’s dessert products and therefore all four have been issued a recall as they pose a health risk to those with nut allergies.

Undeclared nuts in Tesco products

The products included in the recall are: Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2x100g (all dates), Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae 110g (all dates), Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake 100g (all dates) and Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake 100g (all dates).

The recall states: “We are recalling all date codes of Tesco Free from Strawberry Cheesecake 2x1OOg, Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae 11 Og, Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake 100g and Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake 100g as they may contain traces walnuts which is not declared on the label. As such, these products may pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy to walnuts.”

Customers are being advised to return the products to store for a full refund. No receipt will be required.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.