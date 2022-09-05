THE next full moon is set to occur on September 10 and this will be what is known as a harvest moon.

A harvest moon always occurs before the autumn equinox and signals the start of the new season as we wave goodbye to the summer months.

But what is a Harvest moon and how did it get its name?

Why is it called a Harvest moon?





The full moon closest to the equinox is always called the Harvest Moon.

This is because the moon during the autumn equinox was bright enough to allow farmers to work late into the night, bringing home their crops, hence why it has been called the Harvest moon.

This full moon normally falls in September, however, occasionally the October full moon is closer to the equinox and it is then named the Harvest moon.

In this case, the September moon is called the Corn Moon. This occurs once every three years, according to Time and Date.

What is the autumn equinox?





The autumn equinox occurs in September every year, and it is the mark of summer ending in the northern hemisphere.

Full moon (Canva)

As the earth orbits the sun, it is tilted on an axis. This means that as it orbits it illuminates the northern or southern hemisphere differently, depending on where it is in orbit.

However, at two points in the year, the sun will illuminate both hemispheres equally – these are the autumn and spring equinoxes.

The autumn equinox signals the end of summer for those in the northern hemisphere and the change from winter to spring in the southern hemisphere. As the days get colder and shorter in the north, they get longer and warmer in the south.

When is the September full moon?





The September Harvest Moon will appear on September 10.

As always, the best chance of seeing a full moon is on a clear night away from any light pollution.