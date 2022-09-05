The Met Office are warning of thunderstorms across Gwent with 80mm of rain potentially falling in a three-hour period.

A yellow warning is in place for the region, lasting into Tuesday morning.

The warning will come into force from 2pm and run until 2am tomorrow.

It covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen.

Met Office weather warning for Newport and Gwent

This is what the Met Office warns to expect:

Driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Delays to some train services are likely

Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from either lightning strikes or gusty winds

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

A Met Office spokesman added: “Thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of southwest England and Wales during Monday afternoon and become more organised through the evening.

“Lines of thunderstorms are expected to then move north during the early hours of Tuesday and gradually weaken as they clear into northern England before dawn.

“Whilst some places will see little or no rainfall, a few locations may see torrential rain with 20-30 mm falling in one hour and 50-80 mm in 3 hours.

“Additional hazards accompanying stronger thunderstorms include frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, particularly during the evening period.”