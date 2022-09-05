NEWPORT'S first Pride festival has been hailed as a massive success. The Pride in the Port event was held at Belle Vue Park.
Vice-chairman Adam Smith said: "It has been phenomenal, that's the only word I can use to describe it. The turnout has been amazing, I was aiming for 1,000 people and we've smashed that."
South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland was there to photograph the action and here are just some of the images he shared with us.
The event at Belle Vue Park was packed out
Visitors were invited to sign the banner with messages of support
There's always time for dancing
Lots of colourful outfits were on show
There were a variety of colourful performers
Acts took the stage on the bandstand
Even this dog showed its support
Lots of creativity on show
The event was very well-attended
Some famous faces made an appearance
Even police got in on the action
A variety of musical acts performed at the event
