NEWPORT'S first Pride festival has been hailed as a massive success. The Pride in the Port event was held at Belle Vue Park.

Vice-chairman Adam Smith said: "It has been phenomenal, that's the only word I can use to describe it. The turnout has been amazing, I was aiming for 1,000 people and we've smashed that."

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland was there to photograph the action and here are just some of the images he shared with us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

The event at Belle Vue Park was packed out

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Visitors were invited to sign the banner with messages of support

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

There's always time for dancing

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Lots of colourful outfits were on show

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

There were a variety of colourful performers

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Acts took the stage on the bandstand

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Even this dog showed its support

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Lots of creativity on show

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

The event was very well-attended

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Some famous faces made an appearance

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

Even police got in on the action

Pride in the Port 2022. Picture: Ian Agland

A variety of musical acts performed at the event