BRITISH Gas customers are being targeted by a scam email offering them a £315 refund on their energy bills.

Scammers are impersonating British Gas in an attempt to tempt customers to click on a link in order to receive a fake energy refund.

With the cost-of-living crisis at the front of everyone’s minds and with the energy price cap due to rise by 80 per cent in October, criminals are increasingly looking to capitalise on people’s concerns.

The latest scam sees customers offered a £315 refund by fraudsters impersonating British Gas.

⚠️ SCAM ALERT!



We've seen a scam email doing the rounds pretending to be from British Gas, offering customers a non-existent refund of £315.



Please share this with friends and family who you know is with British Gas! https://t.co/j7rZDNItRC — Which? Money (@WhichMoney) September 2, 2022

They claim the money is being paid back as a result of an overpayment between 2020 and 2021.

All official emails are dealt with via the British Gas website and never via email, so the offer should be ignored.

Consumer experts Which? are warning people to be aware of the email so they can avoid falling victim to the scam.

They said: “The email uses the official British Gas logo and branding and is addressed to your email address.

“Although the email looks seemingly legitimate, addressing you by your email address and not your name is a potential giveaway that it's from a fraudster.

“The scam email reads: ‘British Gas wants to inform you that you are eligible for a payment refund. Our records indicates [sic] that you have paid more than you should have for your British Gas service from 2020 - 2021.

“‘Because of this reason and that we value our clients we have decided to refund the total amount which you have overpaid.’

“It then lists the refund amount as £315 and includes a dodgy link with the words ‘Claim your refund now!’ on it.”

Which? say not to click on the link, and if you think the email may be genuine, to contact British Gas using an official contact number from its website to verify it.

Suspicious emails claiming to be from British Gas can be forwarded to phishing@centrica.com.