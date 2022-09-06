A DRUG dealer tried to escape the police by running across a busy dual carriageway before being caught after he was rugby tackled by officers.

Joe Brown, 26, from Newport, was brought to the ground at Queensway in the city centre while trying to flee arrest.

The defendant had been pulled over and cops found crack cocaine and cocaine in his car, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

When he was told he was being taken into custody Brown sprinted across the road.

MORE NEWS: Do you know these people? Police appeal after £1.5k shop theft

“Officers shouted out to him that he was going to get run over before they chased him and tackled him to the ground,” prosecutor Andrew Davies said.

Police also found a “burner phone” in the vehicle which contained a number of drug related messages.

They also recovered a small amount of cannabis.

Mr Davies added: “The defendant was advertising and selling to a number of people – it was street dealing.”

Brown, of Morden Road, St Julians, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He also admitted possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis and obstructing a police officer.

The offences were committed on November 14, 2020.

Brown had no previous convictions for the supply of drugs.

Stuart John, representing the defendant, said in mitigation: “The defendant was trying to discharge a drug debt, which is not uncommon.

“There was a certain amount of intimidation but that goes with the territory.

“He comes from a good home and had fallen off the rails – he’s now drug free.”

Judge Neil Bidder QC told Brown: “You are lightly convicted although of not completely good character.

“It is said that you began selling drugs under pressure in order to reduce a drug debt.

“You have now according to you and your mother ended your involvement in drugs.

“You live with your mother and you’ve began leading a more pro social life attending a gym regularly.”

The defendant was jailed for 40 months and was told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He will also have to pay a £190 victim surcharge.