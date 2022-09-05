POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was allegedly robbed of his electric bike.

The incident happened in Newport last weekend.

Gwent Police said a 15-year-old boy reported he was approached by someone who pushed him off his bike.

The boy was uninjured, but his bike - a black and grey Electric Cube Reaction Pro - was taken.

It has a black and grey frame with red and black handle bar grips, and a mud guard with an orange sticker.

The incident happened on the road bridge of the Southern Distributor Road between Spytty and Alway, on Saturday, August 6 at around 9.50pm.

Gwent Police said enquiries are ongoing and has appealed for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact the force by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200264443.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.