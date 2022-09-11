A BLAENAU Gwent business has been named as one of Britain's most inspiring firms.

The Pure Option, based at Llanhilleth Industrial Estate, Llanhilleth, has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most inspiring small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it marks its ten-year anniversary.

The Pure Option specialises in replacing single use plastic packaging with plant-based alternatives. It was founded by a husband and wife team Charles and Deb Richardson in 2018.

It has been chosen to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the nation.

Now in its tenth year in the UK Small Business Saturday will return on December 3, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, particularly as they face mounting economic challenges over the winter.

Charles and Deb Richardson, of The Pure Option

Deb Richardson, of the Pure Option, said: "It is incredible to be recognised as an inspiring business and we are thrilled that organisations like Small Business Saturday continue to promote small businesses and recognise the important role we all play in the UK”

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country. It’s brilliant to have The Pure Option in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday UK go to smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com