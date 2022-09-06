A DOG owner has been banned from keeping animals for failing to look after two pets properly.
Brandon Michael Fisher, 24, from Pontypool, admitted an Animal Welfare Act offence over the care of a Bichon Frise female called Bella and a male Jack Russell terrier called Dick.
Newport Magistrates’ Court was told it related to “failing to feed them daily, failing to ensure fresh clean water was provided, they were left in an environment with faeces, failing to provide vet treatment, leaving them unattended, not adequately socialising them and preventing them from exhibiting normal behaviour”.
The offence was committed between March 2 and March 6.
Fisher, of Avalon Court, Tranch, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £595 in costs and a surcharge.
Fisher was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
