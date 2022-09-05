A FIRE-DAMAGED and overgrown cottage in Newport sold for more than twice the asking price when it went to auction recently.

The 'sold as seen' detached cottage, listed with a guide price of £50,000 sold for more than double that, as four bidders went head-to-head to secure the plum property.

Undeterred by the state of the place, a total of 78 bids were lodged for 8 Victoria Avenue, Maindee, Newport before the house was sold for £114,500.

The two bedroom, at 8 Victoria Avenue, could make a lovely home once renovated but, as the pictures clearly show, new owners will have to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in to achieve their dream.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Bids flooded in from the word go with potential buyers keen to put their mark on this dilapidated and fire-damaged property.

"Despite the property requiring full renovation inside and out it created a high level of interest ahead of the sale which was carried on throughout the three days of the auction.

"Once refurbished it'll make a lovely home or a buy to let property in this desirable pat of the city.

"Properties in good order in this part of Newport, just a mile from the centre of the city and a short drive to the M4, can achieve in the region of £800-£900 per month rental.

"The property has two reception rooms kitchen and shower room on the ground floor with two bedrooms above.

"The garden is overgrown."

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale starts at midday on Tuesday, October 4 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, October 6.