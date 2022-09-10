THE Langstone Community Events team has raised £530 for Virginia Baldwin and her support group helping the sponsors and Ukrainian families displaced by the war.

The team held two entertainment evenings, an Alicia Hooper concert in June and a quiz night in August.

Rosi Hollister, of the events team, said: "We are a non profit making organisation who wanted to provide the community with some 'let your hair down and have a good time' evenings, which were local and very reasonably priced.

"With ticket sales, and proceeds from raffle and bingo interludes, we raise money for local causes which could benefit from support.

"So far these have ranged from the Langstone Litterpickers, Llanmartin Scouts, and the Ukrainian sponsors and family support group - we have dedicated two events to raising money for this cause.

"The Langstone Community Events team consists of five like-minded women who formed the group last year and put on events every other month.

"These have proved so popular that by the end of each event we have already sold more than half the tickets available for the next event.

"Local businesses have been incredibly supportive and generous in their backing and support for our ventures and the guests who attend the evenings give freely to the causes we choose to support.

"It has all become so well attended that it has taken on a life of its own and we have built up a fantastic reputation for high quality, professional events. We are very proud of what we have achieved and how we are able to support excellent causes such as this one.

"The work that Virginia and her small band of volunteer helpers do is humbling, and so much of what we take for granted has, for them, been left behind.

"The donation we gave will help in some way provide essential items, maybe a fridge that doesn't have to be shared by hundreds of people, or maybe a baby bath or even baby food.

"Such is the urgency of their plight that any help given will benefit these families in some way. It was because it would make such a difference that we were so glad to be able to help but we know that any help or any donations would be most gratefully received via the Langstone Support Group for 'Homes for Ukraine" sponsors Facebook page or to Virginia Baldwin herself."