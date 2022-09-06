THE clock tower at Newport Civic Centre will be lit up in red on Wednesday in support of a charity set up by the family of a boy with a rare condition.

Elliot’s Endeavours was set up by the family of a Newport boy who has Duchenne muscular disease (DMD), a progressive and inherited condition diagnosed in childhood, that causes muscles to gradually weaken. Children with the disorder will have difficulty standing and walking.

Newport’s Mayor, Cllr Martyn Kellaway, chose Elliot's Endeavours as one of the charities he is backing during his term. And, as part of this, the clock tower will be lit up to mark World Duchenne Awareness Day on Wednesday.

The disease, which is more common in boys and very rare in girls, is the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy. There is currently no cure.

Elliot, who has Duchenne muscular disease (DMD)

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “The Mayor has chosen a worthy organisation as one of the beneficiaries of his year in office and I’m pleased that we can show our support and hopefully help raise awareness.

“This is a cruel illness that has a terrible impact on children like Elliot, and their families. His parents’ devotion and commitment to helping others in their position is admirable and inspirational.”

She added: “Duchenne UK funds vital research that might one day lead to a cure being found for this heart-breaking illness, but they are also making sure the best treatments are made available and providing support to families and that is so important.”

To find out more about the condition and Elliots Endeavours visit: https://www.duchenneuk.org/elliots-endeavours/

The mayor’s other charity this year is The Burnt Chef Project which aims to eradicate mental health stigma within the hospitality sector.

Find out more about his charities at https://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Council-Democracy/Mayors-Office/Mayors-Office.aspx