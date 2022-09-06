A BID to convert a cow shed to a kitchen producing organic ‘gut health’ drinks which prompted complaints in a Monmouthshire village is to go before the council’s planning committee.

The application is seeking change of use planning permission and consent for replacement cladding on the building that was previously used to house dairy cows at Parc Farm on Parc Road in Llangybi near Usk.

The farm has already established the Tylluan Fach Limited firm, which produces a small range of organic, fermented apple cider vinegar drinks and tonics, and fermented condiments intended “to improve natural gut health”.

A planning report, prepared for Monmouthshire council’s planning committee which will consider the application on Tuesday (September 6), states: “The business has taken off so rapidly and so successfully that dedicated premises are urgently required.”

The applicants had originally sought permission for general industrial use, but, following a number of objections which prompted the application’s referral to the planning committee, have reduced the scale with the use class changed to “light industrial”.

In total 45 objections have been lodged with the council, with 14 received in response to the amended application that is under consideration.

Objections listed in the report included concern at the impact on the narrow local roads and possible expansion of the site.

One objector stated: “Llangybi, is essentially a small traditional village located around agricultural land and farming. I would like to think that MCC (Monmouthshire County Council) planning department would maintain this status as there are too many villages being disrupted by change that does not fit into the setting of village life.”

Two comments in support of the proposal have also been received by the planning department.

Llangybi Fawr Community Council acknowledged concerns related to traffic and suggested conditions on operating hours could be imposed.

Council highways officials however have said they have no objections to the potential new use as there is an existing access to the beef farm and delivery vehicles would likely be of a similar size to feed and livestock lorries already using it.

Officials said the number of vehicles likely to call at the site, and as detailed in a transport plan, is not excessive but councillors could impose conditions on operating hours.