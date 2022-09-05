A MAN from a notorious Newport crime family has been locked up for drug dealing.
Oakley Nunes, 20, was sent to a young offender institution after he was caught with crack cocaine and more than £1,000 cash.
He was arrested after police stopped a car he was travelling in through Newport in August 2021, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Nunes, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.
He also admitted possession of criminal property.
Nunes’ brothers Jerome Nunes and Blane Nunes and his mother Angela Collingbourne were jailed in 2019 for running a £2.5 million drugs empire in Newport.
Oakley Nunes had previous convictions for drug dealing, dangerous driving and racially aggravated common assault.
Gareth Williams, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.
The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 32 months by Judge Neil Bidder QC.
