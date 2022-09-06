TWO distinctive trees in a private garden in Abergavenny’s conservation area could be felled.

An application to remove the two lawson cypress trees in the garden of 78 Chapel Road, Abergavenny has been submitted to Monmouthshire council.

Permission is also being sought to reduce the crown of a silver birch and two cheery trees, as well as one red oak in the same garden.

The two trees that could be felled are in the part of the garden adjoining Chapel Road.

None of the trees are subject to a Tree Preservation Order, meaning no application as to why the owner wishes to fell them has had to be submitted, but permission is required as they are in the conservation area.