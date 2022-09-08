A BARRY boy with autism who faces having to give up his pet chickens has received support from the public.

John Montgomery lives with his parents in Ffordd Cwm Cidi in the town.

He has kept chickens at his home for more than ten years - since his primary school days.

The chickens are bantams - a small breed, which help keep slugs under control in John's garden.

However, following a fox attack, the Vale of Glamorgan Council has acted upon a complaint from a neighbour about the noise - and told the family they must remove the animals within a week.

Commenting on the story, reaction was mainly supportive to John's situation.

Helyne Periam said the council's action "beggars belief".

"I'm so sorry that he has neighbours like that," she said.

Jenny Ford agreed, saying "shame on who ever made complaint".

"Shame on the council for not putting it in perspective, one night in 10 years.

"Bet the complainant made more noise on the odd occasions and neighbours not complained to council."

Jan Howard said: "Bless him, I hope he gets to keep his feathered friends."

However, Gareth Dupre sided with the complainants.

"Neighbours vilified for wanting the right to sleep," he said.

"Live with it, say people who sleep perfectly soundly 50 miles away."