PRITI Patel has announced that she has resigned as home secretary, just a day before Liz Truss will be officially appointed as the new prime minister.

Ms Patel has served in the position since 2019 under Boris Johnson's government and has proved to be a controversial figure due to some of her immigration policies.

In a post on her Twitter, she shared a letter direct to the outgoing prime minister she said: "It has been the honour of my life to serve as home secretary for the last three years.

"I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country. My letter to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson".

What did Priti Patel say in her resignation letter?





She described the opportunity as "the honour of her life" and that she was proud to "deliver on our commitments to back and reform our police".

In the letter, she praised Mr Johnson for getting Brexit done and that they had been "relentless" in attempting to stop human traffickers.

Ms Patel took time in the letter to defend the much-criticised Rwanda immigration policy saying: "It is vital your successor backs all aspects of these policies on illegal immigration to ensure the full implementation and delivery of the new plan."

She also congratulated Liz Truss on winning the Tory leadership vote and that she would "give her my support".

Ms Patel added: "It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the back benches once Liz formally assumes office and a new home secretary is appointed."

Ms Truss will appoint a new cabinet after she is formally appointed tomorrow by the Queen.