A BLAENAVON resident has been prosecuted for fly-tipping after being spotted dumping broken furniture near their house.

An eyewitness reported seeing three people carrying household items, including broken furniture, a chair and carpet and then dumping them in Blaenavon.

The eyewitness contacted their local councillor before finding the items dumped at the end of New William Street on September 20.

The incident was reported to the council and an investigation by Environmental Health Officers traced the waste to Megan Gallagher, 31, of Heritage Gardens, Blaenavon, who, under caution, admitted in writing to being responsible for the fly-tipping.

Appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, the defendant, who asked in court to be referred to as Mr Alex Gallagher, admitted depositing controlled waste on land which was not covered by an environmental permit.

A fine of £480 was imposed, which was reduced to £320 to reflect the early guilty plea, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and the council’s full costs of £1,037.43.

The total amount Gallagher must pay is £1,391.43, which was agreed would be paid at a rate of £20 per month.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said: "There is no excuse for fly-tipping in our communities.

"Waste that is not correctly disposed of can be an eye-sore for local residents and visitors to Torfaen, and be potentially dangerous to the public, especially children and animals, as well as the natural environment.

"We would like to thank the person who reported this incident and urge anyone else with information about fly-tipping to get in touch."