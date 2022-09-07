A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELLIE SKINNER, 18, of Tydu View, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Gaer Vale on February 15.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MACKIA BARRINGTON, 21, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the B4237, Wharf Road, on April 4 when she was in such a position that she could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW JAMES DAVIS, 27, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £574 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit and failing to surrender to custody.

His driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

GRAHAM PATRICK JAMIE MORGAN, 40, of Brecon Road, Llanwenarth, near Abergavenny, was jailed for 45 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Llanhilleth, Abertillery, on July 8.

He was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and must pay £987 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN GRAHAM BLUD, 52, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Ringwood Hill on March 27.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN PEGLER, 39, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ANTHONY RICHARDS, 32, of Heol Deiniol, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ADAM TALBOT, 36, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 50, of Snatchwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after it was proved in his absence that he had an unloaded air weapon, namely a .22 air rifle with a scope, on Top Road, Garndiffaith, on May 30.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN KEVIN CALLAGHAN, 35, of Hendre, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 13 weeks after he admitted four counts of stealing alcohol from Tesco and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £331.97 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL KEDWARD, 36, of Greystones Avenue, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted harassment in Cwmbran between November 5, 2021 and February 5, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a two-year restraining order, pay £150 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.