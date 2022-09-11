THE cost-of-living crisis has taken its toll on a hair and beauty salon in Blaenau Gwent, which is being forced to close its doors at the end of this month.

The Sun Trap in Abertillery is closing after the property's landlord made the decision to sell the building due to ever-increasing energy costs.

But owner Tarnya Shields, who has run the business for five-and-a-half years, feels it’s the right time to close to focus on her family.

Ms Shields, who is soon to give birth to her second child, from Abertillery, posted the following statement on her business page.

Taryna Shields closed the shop to focus on family. Picture: Tarnya Shields

“Due to the rising costs it is with a heavy heart and so much sadness that I must announce that I will be closing the doors of The Suntrap," she wrote.

“This decision has been a stressful one for me as it is hard to decide the right thing to do, I have been thinking about this for quite some time.

“The landlord has given me the heads up that he wants to sell the shop, I am feeling a lot of emotions about my decision as I absolutely love my shop.

“I have worked hard to keep it open and maintained for the last few years, so I know this is the right choice for the future.”

Ms Shields, who is due to give birth next month, fears that she wouldn’t be able to run the shop due to the increase in energy costs.

The last day of business is the end of this month. Picture: Tarnya Shields

But the 32-year-old said she would continue running her hair and beauty business from home after her baby is born.

She added: “I wouldn’t be able to financially run the shop and cover my home to provide comfortability for my family, my bills have doubled in the last few months and will double again next month.

“I have been so lucky to build up a loyal clientele and I am now able to work from our new family home.

“I have realised that family and health come first and with a new-born baby I wouldn’t be able to put in the hours at the shop as I have done in the past.

“I have loved getting to meet you all and making new friends along the way, I am thankful to everybody for keeping my little business going for the past five years.

“Thank you to all my staff who have worked with me, my family and the self-employed girls who have been there for me and helped through the tough times.

“I will be continuing from home without the sunbeds when I come back to work after the baby, I wish you all well and I am grateful for the support I have had on this journey.”