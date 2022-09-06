HUNDREDS of bikers descended on Monmouthshire for the first Hoggin' the Bridge event since before the pandemic.

They enjoyed a three-day festival at Caldicot Castle with the highlight being the ride over the Severn Bridge and through the countryside back to the castle when crowds turned out to wave and cheer them on.

South Wales Argus Camera Club members were out to capture the action and we share some of their pictures here with you.

Costume: Some of the riders made a real effort with their outfit for the day. Picture: Dafydd Hughes

Scooters: Picture by Vicki Bloomfield

Hundreds of bikers took part in the 2022 Hoggin the Bridge event. Picture: Tia Sandvik

The bikers took the time to wave to the crowds. Picture: Tia Sandvik

A close up of one of the bikes. Picture by Vicki Bloomfield

One of the bikes riding through Caldicot. Picture: Tia Sandvik

Crowds turned out along the route to cheer on the riders. This was in Caldicot. Picture: Tia Sandvik

Some of the riders decorated their helmets. Picture: Dafydd Hughes

Hoggin the Bridge on its way through Undy. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Machines of all shapes and sizes took part in the event. Picture: Larry Wilkie

The bikers rode to Caldicot Castle to enjoy a day of entertainment. Picture: Dafydd Hughes

Bike fans had plenty to see at Caldicot Castle after the big ride over the Severn Bridge. Picture: Dafydd Hughes

